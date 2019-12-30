Live Blog: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Louisville football faces Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 30. The Cardinals finished the regular season 7-5 and second in the ACC Atlantic Division, returning to postseason play after going 2-10 in 2018.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Weather at kickoff is 52 degrees with no rain in the forecast and 12 mph winds. The teams are set for a 4:05 p.m. EST kick.

Both Louisville and Mississippi State will be without offensive starters in today's game. Louisville's starting left tackle Mekhi Becton is sitting out the bowl game to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. For the Bulldogs, quarterback Garrett Shrader is inactive due to an eye injury that stemmed from an altercation with a teammate. Tommy Stevens starts in his place.

Louisville wins the coin toss and defers to the second half and force a three-and-out on the first Miss State possession.

The Cardinals were pinned inside the 10-yard line, but move just south of the 50 in four plays.

Chunk plays aided the first drive for Louisville, but a fumble from wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick push them off the field. Mississippi State takes over at their one-yard line 8:58 to play in the first quarter.