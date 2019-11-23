Live Blog: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville football hosts Syracuse Nov. 23 in the final game at Cardinal Stadium this fall. The Cardinals honor the careers of seniors in a pregame ceremony before seeking its fifth conference victory of the year.

Louisville (6-4) became bowl eligible last week with a 34-20 victory over NC State. Syracuse (4-6) defeated Duke last week, its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the year.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Syracuse wins the coin toss and defers until the second half. Louisville will receive to start the game.

Hassan Hall returns the kick to the 23-yard-line, where Louisville's offense will take over.

Marshon Ford catches a 7-yard reception in the flats on the opening play from scrimmage. Cunningham goes 10 yards on an option keeper for a first down.

Javian Hawkins sets a new freshman record with 1,048 rushing yard with a 1-yard carry. Hawkins surpasses Victor Anderson.

Tutu Atwell catches a 27-yard pass from Cunningham, Louisville on the 10-yard-line.

Hawkins fumbles and Syracuse recovers, but the play is under review. It looks like his knee was down before the ball came out, so it should be overturned.

10:43 first quarter, the call is overturned, Louisville has the ball on the 7-yard-line.

10:29 first quarter, Ford catches a 7-yard touchdown from Cunningham, Louisville leads 7-0. The Cardinals drive goes 10 plays, 77 yards.

Jawhar Jordan returns a kickoff 48 yards. The Orange are on the 13-yard-line after several first downs.

Rodjay Burns stops a screen play on a third-and-10, a two-yard loss, Syracuse will attempt a field goal.

8:06 first quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 7-3 after a 33-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt. The Orange went 8 plays, 37 yards. The 48-yard kick return started the drive near midfield.

Louisville's drive will start on the 25-yard-line.

6:35 first quarter, the Cardinals don't do much with their second drive. A quick three-and-out forces a punt from Mason King.

6:25 first quarter, Yasir Abdullah recovers a muffed punt, Louisville's drive will continue on the 29-yard-line.

6:19 first quarter, Seth Dawkins catches a 29-yard touchdown from Cunningham. Louisville leads 14-3. Dawkins went right down the middle of the field and Cunningham lofted a touch pass to the senior.

Khane Pass has a stop on third down, Louisville forces a three-and-out. Cardinals take over on the 40-yard-line.

Atwell has a 12-yard reception on Louisville's first play.

Cunningham escapes a sure interception as two Syracuse defenders juggle a throw that sailed into double coverage.

Hassan Hall has carries for eight, nine and 11 yards on Louisville's current drive.

Cunningham scores a 20-yard touchdown on a third-and-1.

1:15 first quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 21-3. The Cardinals' drive goes 60 yards in seven plays. 48 yards came from the ground game.

End of the first quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 21-3. The Cardinals have dominated thus far, averaging 7.9 yards per play. Cunningham has completed 6 of 8 throws for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

11:28 second quarter, facing a fourth-and-1 from the 24-yard-line, Chris Elmore picks up a first down with a 1-yard gain.

10:06 second quarter, unnecessary roughness continues Syracuse's drive, the ball on the 10-yard-line.

9:36 second quarter, Aaron Hackett catches a 20-yard touchdown, Syracuse cuts into Louisville's lead, 21-10. The Orange go 75 yards in 16 plays.

Louisville takes over on the 25-yard-line. Cunningham takes the ball 21 yards on the drive's first play.

7:22 second quarter, the Cardinals drive stalls near midfield, Louisville forced to punt. King's punt is buried at the 1-yard-line.

DeVito throws a 48-yard completion to Trishton Jackson, Syracuse has the ball on the 37-yard-line.

Amonte Caban sacks DeVito, loss of 10 yards, Syracuse facing a third-and-20.

3:47 second quarter, Louisville takes over on the 6-yard-line after Burns signals a fair catch.

Cunningham finds Atwell down the middle of the field, the receiver does the rest, going 90 yards for a touchdown.

3:05 second quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 28-10. After Syracuse had some momentum, Louisville answers, two plays, 94 yards. Atwell goes over 1,000 yards receiving, the first Louisville receiver to go over 1,000 receiving yards since Harry Douglas in 2007. First time since 1999 that Louisville has had a 1,000 yard rusher and 1,000 yard receiver in the same season. The fourth longest pass in school history.

0:33 second quarter, Louisville's defense holds near midfield, the Cardinals take over on the 10-yard-line, three timeouts remaining.

0:15 second quarter, Syracuse calls a timeout after a 7-yard gain from Hawkins. The Cardinals have the ball on their own 27-yard-line, facing a third-and-3.

0:09 second quarter, Hawkins gains 19 yards, Louisville calls a timeout.

Halftime: Louisville leads Syracuse 28-10.

Louisville has 342 yards of offense, averaging 10.4 yards per play. Cunningham has completed 7 of 11 throws for 181 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards and a score.

14:52 third quarter, Syracuse takes over on the 36-yard line after a 35-yard kick return by Jordan.

Moe Neal gains 18 yards on a run, Syracuse moving the ball, inside the Louisville 30-yard-line.

11:29 third quarter, Szmyt makes a 46-yard field goal. Syracuse goes 36 yards in nine plays. Syracuse has capitalized on good field position via kick returns.

11:18 third quarter, Hall returns Syracuse's kick 63 yards. Louisville has the ball on the 28-yard-line.

11:10 third quarter, Jordan Davis catches a 28-yard touchdown from Cunningham. Louisville leads Syracuse 35-13.

10:34 third quarter, Neal goes 45 yards for a touchdown. Louisville leads Syracuse 35-20 after the Orange touchdown.

Hall takes an option pitch from Cunningham on third-and-13, going 20 yards for a first down. Louisville on the 12-yard-line.

Hall scores from 12 yards on a carry. Hall is averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

6:13 third quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 42-20. The Cardinals go 65 yards in 11 plays.

5:25 third quarter, Howard scores from 16 yards, Syracuse cuts into Louisville's lead, 42-27. Louisville's run defense was gashed on that drive, Neal went 33 yards on a carry.

5:23 third quarter, Syracuse recovers an onside kick, will take over on the 45-yard-line. The play is under review.

An illegal block is called against Syracuse, forcing a rekick.

Hawkins goes 44 yards, breaking several tackles for a touchdown. He went over 100 yards on the drive.

3:49 third quarter, Louisville leads Syracuse 49-27. The Cardinals go 60 yards in four plays.

End of the third quarter: Louisville leads Syracuse 49-27.

13:36 fourth quarter, Jackson catches a 9-yard touchdown from Devito, Syracuse cuts Louisville's lead to 49-34. The drive goes 63 yards in 12 plays.

13:25 fourth quarter, Andre Cisco intercepts a Cunningham throw, Syracuse back with the ball on the Cardinal 29-yard-line.

12:10 fourth quarter, Syracuse facing a fourth-and-9 from the 28-yard-line following the interception.

Louisville's defense holds on an incomplete pass.

9:29 fourth quarter, King sends a punt to the 16-yard-line, a 52-yard punt. Louisville leads 49-34.

Jordan goes 81 yards on a screen pass, Louisville missed several tackles along the sideline. The play is under review.

7:51 fourth quarter, Syracuse facing a third-and-goal from the 16-yard-line.

Burns makes a stop for a three-yard gain on third down, fourth-and-goal from the 13-yard-line.

A false start backs up Syracuse another five yards.

6:34 fourth quarter, Abdullah makes a tackle on fourth down, Louisville will take over on the 6-yard-line.

Hawkins getting a steady dose of carries as Louisville is working the clock.

Hawkins goes 47 yards, less than two-and-a-half minutes left.

1:24 fourth quarter, Atwell scores on a 14-yard reception. Cunningham's fifth touchdown throw, Louisville leads Syracuse 56-34.