Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Louisville football finishes the 2019 regular season against Kentucky in Lexington Nov. 30. The Cardinals (7-4) defeated Syracuse 56-34 last week to finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division. Kentucky (6-5) is seeking its second straight win in the rivalry.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

It's raining heavily and should continue throughout the game, 47 degrees with light wind.

Louisville will receive the opening kickoff.

The Cardinals will start at the 25-yard-line after the kick goes into the end zone.

Javian Hawkins goes eight yards on the opening play from scrimmage, Tutu Atwell gains three yards on a forward toss for a first down.

Hawkins picks up a first down on third-and-2, a 23-yard gain. Louisville on the 33-yard-line.

9:48 first quarter, Atwell catches a 33-yard touchdown from Cunningham on fourth-and-10.

Ryan Chalifoux misses the extra point attempt, Louisville leads Kentucky 6-0, drive goes 75 yards in nine plays. Atwell's touchdown ties the school record for touchdowns in a single season with 12. Cunningham threw a perfect pass to Atwell in the end zone to end the drive that lasted for more than five minutes.

Lynn Bowden gains 18 yards on Kentucky's opening play from scrimmage.

Christopher Rodriguez gains 18 yards and Louisville is flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty, Kentucky on the 10-yard-line.

Bowden picks up a first down on a third-and-4. Kentucky has the ball on the 4-yard-line.

6:29 first quarter, Louisville leads Kentucky 6-0. The Wildcats have the ball on the 4-yard-line, first-and-goal. Kentucky has 46 rushing yards on the drive, averaging 9.2 yards per run.