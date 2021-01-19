Louisville Makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire

(Photo of Treyveon Longmire: Corbin Times-Tribune)

CORBIN, Ky. - With the Louisville football program's 2021 recruiting class signed, sealed, and partially delivered with early enrollees making their way to campus, all of the coaching staff's efforts are now fully focused on the next crop of prospects, and they are inching closer to nabbing their first commitment in the next cycle.

Treyveon Longmire, a four-star Class of 2022 prospect who plays wide receiver, running back and defensive back, announced his top eight schools Monday afternoon with Louisville making the cut.

“They’re like family too. Coach (Gunter) Brewer messages me daily, Longmire told 247Sports. "We’ve built a good relationship. It’s not all about football, just about what I’m doing every day, how’s my day, things like that. They have a really nice facility and everything.”

Being a native of Corbin, Ky., in-state rival Kentucky also is in the mix. West Virginia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan and Ole Miss round out the eight schools in the running.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect for Corbin HS, Longmire is considered a consensus top-five player in the state of Kentucky, and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He ranks as the No. 345 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022, but as of Jan. 18, have sent out scholarship offers to 146 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Treyveon Longmire's junior year highlights here.

