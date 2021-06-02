Looking Back at Louisville Football's 2016 Recruiting Class

Taking a look back at the Cardinals' signing class in 2016, and how they panned out at Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's hard to follow up a recruiting class in which you signed two of the best players in school history, but that's exactly what then-Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino was tasked with ahead of the 2016 season.

After landing future first round NFL draft picks Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander, as well as standouts Jonathan Greenard, Jaylen Smith, G.G. Robinson and others in the previous class, how well did Petrino and Co. do in 2016? Below is every scholarship signee from the class in alphabetical order:

Robbie Bell

Position: Offensive Lineman

UofL Career Stats: 36 games.

Bell was a mainstay on the line during his time at Louisville. He was originally slated to come back in 2021 for a sixth year with the program before medically retiring from football. He is now the OL coach at Trinity HS here in Louisville.

Michael Boykin

Position: Defensive End

UofL Career Stats: Nine tackles (four solo), 0.5 for loss (10 games)

Boykin originally signed in this cycle, but had to go the JUCO route for two years due to academic issues. He finally made it to Louisville in 2018, but wound up transferring to North Alabama after the season.

PJ Blue

Position: Defensive Back

UofL Career Stats: 39 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 for loss (11 games)

After redshirting his first year and transitioning to linebacker, the injury bug came down hard on Blue. He tore his ACL in spring ball prior to the 2017 season, had a solid 2018 season, then missed the 2019 season with a knee injury. He transferred from Louisville after not seeing in action in 2020.

Austin Cummins

Position: Tight End

UofL Career Stats: None

Cummins never saw the field at Louisville, transferring to Jacksonville State after redshirting his freshman year.

James DeMatto

Position: Defensive Tackle

UofL Career Stats: None

DeMatto is another player who did not play a down for Louisville, but in this case, he transferred to East Carolina during fall camp.

Derek Dorsey

Position: Defensive Line

UofL Career Stats: 34 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks (45 games)

One of two players from the 2016 class who is still on the roster thanks to the extra year provided by the NCAA in light of COVID-19. He hopes to be an impact reserve on the line ahead of the 2021 season.

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

UofL Career Stats: 154 receptions for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns (49 games)

Not only was he the best signee from this class, but he finished his career as arguably the most underrated receiver in Louisville history. His receptions are tied for ninth all-time in program history, his yardage is sixth, and his receiving touchdown mark is fifth.

Linwood Foy

Position: Offensive Lineman

UofL Career Stats: 21 games, 12 starts.

The JUCO product didn't see much action prior to his redshirt senior year, as he suffered a season ending injury four games into 2016, then saw the field just five times in 2017. As for his swan song in 2018, he started all 12 games on the season.

London Iakopo

Position: Safety/Linebacker

UofL Career Stats: 62 tackles (38 solo), 3.5 for loss, 1.0 sack, two fumble recoveries (28 games)

Another JUCO prospect bitten by injuries. He sat out the second half of the 2016 season due to an ACL tear, but was able to bounce back for year two, then have a solid 2018 where he set career marks in tackles and tackles for loss.

Austin Johnson

Position: Punter

UofL Career Stats: 14 tackles (12 solo), 2.0 for loss, interception, three pass breakups (13 games).

Johnson spent his entire time as the backup punter at Louisville, having last played for the Cards in 2018.

Tobias Little

Position: Tight End

UofL Career Stats: 60 all-purpose yards (13 games)

A tight end who spent a lot of time at fullback, Little was seldom utilized by Louisville. He redshirted 2016, appeared in nine games as a fullback in 2017, missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in fall camp, logged no stats in four games in 2019, then opted out of the 2020 season. He then transferred to Missouri State to follow Petrino.

Gary McCrae

Position: Defensive Line/Linebacker

UofL Career Stats: 14 tackles (10 solo), one forced fumble (23 games).

McCrae was hardly used by Petrino, appearing in 11 games in his first three years at Louisville. Once Scott Satterfield entered the picture, the former JUCO prospect appeared in 12 games and logged his first forced fumble in the bowl game vs. Mississippi State.

Jawon Pass

Position: Quarterback

UofL Career Stats: 211-382 passing (55.2%) for 2,545 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, 112 rushing attempts for 255 yards and five touchdowns (21 games).

What an up and down career for Pass. He worked his way into a starter's role in 2018, and was headed that way in 2019 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Malik Cunningham took over the reigns, and never gave it up.

Tabarius Peterson

Position: Defensive End

UofL Career Stats: 106 tackles (57 solo), 9.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumble, two pass deflections (47 games).

Just the second signee from 2016 to still be on the roster for the Cardinals. He is arguably the second-best prospect from the class, and looks to remain a starter heading into his final year in 2021

Kordell Slater

Position: Outside Linebacker/Defensive End

UofL Career Stats: None

Slater redshirted his freshman year, then transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College

Malik Staples

Position: Linebacker

UofL Career Stats: Nine tackles (three solo) (20 games).

Originally a running back in high school, Staples converted to linebacker once getting to Louisville, but spent most of his time at special teams. He later transferred to Western Kentucky after not seeing the field at all in 2018.

Chris Taylor-Yamanoha

Position: Wide Receiver

UofL Career Stats: None (One game)

Taylor-Yamanoha spent some time between receiver and cornerback, but at the end of the day, he never got to see the field hardly at all. His lone appearance came in 2017 against Murray State.

Caleb Tillman

Position: Defensive Lineman

UofL Career Stats: None (four games)

Tillman was yet another prospect who was not given much opportunity. All four appearances came in 2019, as he redshirted 2016 and did not see game action in 2018 or 2019.

Lamarques Thomas

Position: Safety

UofL Career Stats: 16 tackles (11 solo), two fumble recoveries (24 games)

Thomas spent most of his time at special teams, though did see some time in the secondary. He was suspended from team activities in the summer of 2019 after being arrested for fourth degree assault, and later transferred to Delta State.

Keion Wakefield

Position: Wide Receiver

UofL Career Stats: Seven receptions for 80 yards (21 games).

It took three years for the hometown product to reach the field, as he redshirted in 2016 then missed the 2017 season with a knee injury. He had one catch for seven yards in 2018, then seven for 63 in 2019, before transferring to West Virginia after that season.

Chris Williams

Position: Defensive Tackle

UofL Career Stats: 29 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 1.0 sack, two fumble recoveries (11 games)

The JUCO product had a solid first year with the program in 2016, and showed promise for the 2017 season. However, he was dismissed from the team in June of 2017 after he caught stealing $2,3000 from teammates Robbie Bell, Tobias Little and Caleb Tillman.

Dae Williams

Position: Running Back

UofL Career Stats: 60 rushing attempts for 306 yards and five touchdowns, four receptions for 16 yards (11 games)

Williams had plenty of promise and potential, but could never get healthy. Redshirting in 2016, he tore his ACL midway through 2017, suffered a season-ending injury four games into 2018, then transferred prior to the 2019 season.

Malik Williams

Position: Running Back

UofL Career Stats: 79 rushing attempts for 628 yards and five touchdowns, 14 receptions for 136 yards (22 games)

After a quiet first year, the JUCO product had a productive 2017 in the backfield. Splitting reps with Reggie Bonnafon, he rushed for most yards by a running back (545) and the highest yards per carry average (7.9)

