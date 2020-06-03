New routine, same focus for Louisville's Robbie Bell

The new routine can become routine.

Fifth-year senior Robbie Bell is excited to return to the Louisville football facilities, even if the guidelines and restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have changed things. Bell is one of 30 football players that returned to campus last week to begin the process of restarting athletic activities.

The offensive lineman said players fill out a symptom checklist and go through guidelines daily, which has been the biggest adjustment as he settles back to life on campus.

“Once we get a handful of days into the routine, it is going to become the new normal, that I think me and the rest of the guys are going to get used to,” Bell said. “They are going to have to escort us to and from our lockers, to and from the weight room. It’s going to be getting used to that routine.”

Bell was tested for coronavirus June 2.

“It felt as bad as the videos look,” Bell said. “That was not very enjoyable, but it is part of the process that we have to do.”

Bell, who is one of seven offensive linemen in the first phase of student-athletes returning to campus, said players on are strict timeline while working out in facilities.

Only one player is allowed per weight rack during lifts. Teammates won’t have meals together and won’t be able to spend time with each other outside of the athletic activities.

“It’s going to be odd not being able to be at the stadium and spend time with all the different guys and different teammates in the building,” Bell said. “We come in, lift, shower change and leave.”

Although the routine is changed because of coronavirus, Bell says the focus stays the same as any other offseason.

“I am trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, work on my technique and fundamentals,” Bell said. “Lift heavy and run fast every day. It is going to be the regular offseason.”