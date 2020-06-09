Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Bryan Brown sets an example of leadership role for players

samdraut

Bryan Brown is an outlier, not the norm, as the defensive coordinator for Louisville football.

Less than 20 defensive coordinators of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) are African-American. Although a predominant amount of Power Five conferences’ rosters are comprised of African-American student athletes, the leadership roles in college football have yet to be equally dispersed.

Brown acknowledges the importance of being a minority coach in college football for student athletes because they are able to see people of color in leadership roles.

“It’s important for those guys to be able to see people of color, the same color as them, to be able to be in a leadership role to where they know at some point ‘if I want to be a defensive coordinator or a Fortune 500 company CEO, I can do that,’” Brown said.

Brown thinks student athletes have doubts about attaining certain positions that are predominantly filled by white coaches.

Syracuse’s Dino Babers is the only African American head coach in the ACC, a 14-team league. According to the Associated Press, there are 13 African-American head coaches at FBS schools.

“It is really important for us to have African Americans in leadership roles whether it is a coordinator, head coaches, GMs, whatever the case maybe, it must be that,” Brown said. “The things that are going on right now, I think we will see a little bit more of that. Some many guys are deserving of it, but they don’t get that opportunity.”

Ron Cooper was the first black head coach in Louisville program history, leading the team from 1995-97. Charlie Strong directed the program for four seasons from 2010-2013 as Louisville's second minority head coach. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaches and players will continue to support Louisville community

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown continues conversations with players on racial injustice, police brutality and inequality

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Defense balanced with first phase of returners to campus

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown wanted the initial returners to campus to be evenly spread around the field

samdraut

Class of 2021 RB Trevion Cooley commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina becomes the twelfth commit for the Cardinals' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 8, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG Jalen Warley

The four-star prospect from Pennsylvania includes Louisville Basketball on his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Tutu Atwell's games in 2019

Louisville receiver finishes with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore

samdraut

Reid Detmers' demeanor and curveball await MLB Draft

Louisville pitcher is projected as a first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Bobby Miller's Work Ethic Helped Elevate Him to Elite Status

After he experienced a slight dip in overall production in his sophomore season, Louisville RHP Bobby Miller got to work in the offseason to become the elite starter and high-end draft prospect he is today.

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller see growth within each other

Louisville pitchers combined for 35 wins, 361 innings and 459 strikeouts in the past three seasons

samdraut