Louisville Football Falls to No. 24 in AP Poll

Following their 47-34 loss to the Miami Hurricanes, Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) has fallen six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 24 in the country.

The important caveat is that the AP Top 25 is not including schools that are not participating this fall, so schools from the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conference are excluded. However schools from the Big Ten will allowed back in the poll starting next week with the conference voting to resume play.

Louisville is set to embark on their first road trip of the season next weekend, traveling to face the Pitt Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2020 Week 3)

*Points in parenthesis

1. Clemson (1,523)

2. Alabama (1,458)

3. Oklahoma (1,368)

4. Georgia (1,320)

5. Florida (1,239)

6. LSU (1.221)

7. Notre Dame (1,200)

8. Texas (1,037)

(tie)Auburn (1,037)

10. Texas A & M (972)

11. North Carolina (883)

12. Miami (816)

13. UCF (771)

14. Cincinnati (720)

15. Oklahoma State (693)

16. Tennessee (529)

17. Memphis (510)

18. BYU (405)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (374)

20. Virginia Tech (350)

21. Pitt (315)

22. Army (296)

23. Kentucky (230)

24. Louisville (115)

25. Marshall (108)

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp