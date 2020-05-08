Louisville football "well ahead" of recruiting for 2021 class

Recruiting has changed in the past several months with the COVID-19 global pandemic and although Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football coaching staff have to recruit differently, it hasn’t changed the way they do things.

“It still comes down to relationships and the way you build relationships,” Satterfield said. “We want to build the relationship to where they don’t want to leave.”

Without campus visits, camps or practices to watch, recruits communicate with coaches on the phone and join in on videoconference meetings. Louisville coaches spend time videoconferencing recruits one-on-one or bring in several staff members so prospects can see how the coaches interact with each other.

Louisville has developed virtual visits that show the program’s facilities, the University’s campus and the city of Louisville.

Despite the lack of visits, Satterfield thinks Louisville is in a good position with recruiting right now. The Cardinals picked up their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class when tight end Victor Mullen committed May 5.

Name Position Stars Commitment Date Victor Mullen Tight End 3 May 5, 2020 Zenuae Michalski Offensive Line 3 April 25, 2020 Bralyn Oliver Defensive Back 3 April 24, 2020 Victoine Brown Defensive End 3 March 20, 2020 Aaron Gunn Offensive Line 3 March 17, 2020

“We have done more to this point than we ever have,” Satterfield said. “I think everybody is well ahead of where they were before.”

Louisville had its best recruiting run last June, receiving a dozen verbal commitments during a one-week period. The Cardinals’ 2020 recruiting class currently ranks ninth in the ACC.

Satterfield expects an uptick of commitments for programs once campuses open back up.

“When this does open up and people are able to visit campuses, you are going to see some changes happen,” Satterfield said.

Louisville’s eight-win season capped by a victory in the Music City Bowl over Mississippi State hasn’t been the only bit of success the coaching staff has shared with recruits. Mekhi Becton was selected No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft while Seth Dawkins and Tyler Haycraft signed undrafted free agents deals.

Louisville’s ability to get players to the professional level shows recruits that the coaching staff develops players, Satterfield said.