Louisville Hosting Several Top Tier '22 Prospects for Official Visits

Six Class of 2022 football prospects are descending upon the Cardinals to take official visits on the weekend of June 18.

(Photo of Stone Blanton: Wolverine Digest)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been extraordinarily busy on the recruiting trail since the dead period was lifted earlier this month. They've held one-day camps, brought in local prospects for unofficial visits, as well as plenty of out-of-state ones, and have already started hosting official visits for top targets.

Heading into the third weekend of June, the Cardinals are preparing for yet another weekend of official visits. While only six Class of 2022 prospects are in town this weekend as opposed to the eleven that came the weekend prior, the overall talent quality of the group is just as high, if not higher.

Two offensive skill position players are a part of this weekend's group, in the form of Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams and Palatine (Ill.) wide receiver Jacob Bostick. The 6-foot, 200-pound Williams is the No. 472 prospect in the nation, while the 6-foot-3, 170-pound Bostick comes in at No. 616 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Like last weekend, there is a significant offensive lineman presence, as Orlando (Fla.) Boone offense tackle Leyton Nelson and Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton offensive guard/center Maurice Clipper Jr. have made it to campus. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Nelson is the No. 540 prospect in the nation, and the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Clipper Jr. is No. 761 according to the Composite.

Just two defensive prospects are visiting this weekend, Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy linebacker Stone Blanton and Sun Prairie (Wisc.) defensive lineman Isaac Hamm, but they are the two highest-ranked prospects to take official visits so far in the cycle. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Blanton comes just inside the top 300 at No. 298, while the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Hamm is just outside at No. 307.

Louisville currently sports two commitments in the Class of 2022: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville quarterback Khalib Johnson and Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams. Both took their official visits to campus last weekend.

