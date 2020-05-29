Louisville Report
Micale Cunningham says "offense was clicking" in spring practices

samdraut

Micale Cunningham says Louisville football’s offense is ready to get back together.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended spring practices, Louisville was building upon an offense that averaged 447.3 yards of offense and ranked 24 nationally in total offense and rushing offense in 2019.

“The offense was really clicking,” Cunningham said. “You could tell we were going 10 times faster, it was just normal to do. The o-linemen know who to go to, who to block. The running back, me knowing where to go with the ball.”

Cunningham set a school record for passing efficiency while throwing for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns as the team’s starting quarterback for a majority of the year.

Louisville has plenty of playmakers returning to the offense this season to surround Cunningham.

Javian Hawkins rushed for a school record for rushing yards by a running back with 1,525 yards, surpassing 100 yards in eight games as a redshirt freshman.

Tutu Atwell was Cunningham’s favorite receiver, hauling in 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Dez Fitzpatrick was Louisville’s second most productive receiver, finishing with 635 yards and six touchdowns during his redshirt junior year. Marshon Ford led ACC tight ends with seven touchdown catches as a redshirt freshman.

Cunningham is one of the 30 football players returning to campus next week in the first phase of voluntary physical activity planned by the University. The offense will begin to work as a unit to prepare for the 2020 season.

“I feel like if everybody comes back with the same mindset and the togetherness, it’s going to be a good long ride,” Cunningham said.

