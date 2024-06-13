Louisville Report

Louisville Secures Commitment From '25 S Micah Rice

The safety from Cincinnati is the 11th commitment in the Class of 2025 for the Cardinals.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller safety Micah Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another one of the Louisville football program's recent visitors is opting to become a Cardinal.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller safety Micah Rice announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to Louisville. He chose the Cards over Arizona and Minnesota, and also held offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Stanford and others.

Louisville was one of the first power conference teams to extend Rice a scholarship offer, doing so back in late January. He was also one of the Cardinals' first visitors this summer, taking his official visit back in mid-May.

"Louisville is a place that definitely hits all the marks of somewhere I am looking for," Rice told 247Sports after his visit last month.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back ranks as high as the 29th-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio, and the No. 53 safety in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals.

Rice had a productive junior season for Archbishop Moeller. He logged 54 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions, helping the Fighting Crusaders go 10-5 and reach the Division I state semifinals.

Rice is the fifth Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last 10 days. He's the fourth defensive prospect in the class to commit to the Cardinals - joining linebacker Caleb Matelau, cornerback Antonio Harris and defensive lineman Dillon Smith - and the 11th prospect overall.

