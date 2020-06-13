Football season ticket renewals increasing in recent weeks

Louisville Report
Vince Tyra thinks Louisville is in a good spot with football season tickets as the renewal period ends on June 15. With the potential of capacity limits due to COVID-19, the Louisville athletic department has been in communication with health and government officials as it plans to host football games at Cardinal Stadium this fall.

The Louisville athletic director said there were around 40,000 season ticket holders in 2019. Tyra is hopeful Louisville can surpass 30,000 renewals for the upcoming season.

“We are tracking nicely to jump significantly in the last seven to 10 days in terms of renewals,” Tyra said. “I think part of it is what is happening in society, people have gotten comfortable, the cases haven’t spiked like some thought.”

Tyra and the athletic department want to mitigate risks for fans attending games so they can feel comfortable entering sports venues.

Hand sanitizer and additional portlets are features Cardinal Stadium could add. Tyra mentioned the potential of fans having their temperature taken before entering the stadium, which could take place as tickets are scanned or in a separate area to avoid lines building.

Tyra wants to make sure Cardinal Stadium is a safe environment for fans.

“Those individuals that have purchased tickets have to feel comfortable coming,” Tyra said. “I’d like to think in our initial run we were pretty thoughtful about it.”

Tyra said Louisville will monitor what professional sports teams are planning as a way to gain insight. With similar traits to Churchill Downs, Cardinal Stadium could share potential procedures for fans in attendance.

Louisville is scheduled to host its season opener Thursday, Sept. 3 against NC State.

Looking Ahead: Cards who could be selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Three Louisville Baseball players heard their names called during this year's MLB Draft. Next year's draft could see a whole lot more.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 JUCO PG El Ellis

One of the top JUCO prospects in the nation includes Louisville men's basketball on his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Zach Britton had "no doubt" he'd be selected in shortened MLB Draft

When it was announced that the 2020 MLB Draft would be only five rounds long, many draft prospects questioned if they would even be selected. Louisville Baseball's Zach Britton wasn't one of them.

Matthew McGavic

First phase of return to Louisville campus is going successfully

Louisville athletic director says first phase has gone perfectly thus far

samdraut

2020 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap

The 2020 MLB Draft is now complete, and here are all the Louisville players selected:

Matthew McGavic

Toronto Blue Jays select Zach Britton in Fifth Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Britton is the third Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Bobby Miller ready to be a Los Angeles Dodger

Right-handed pitcher selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Cards To Watch For on Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is now in the books, with two Louisville players hearing their name called already. So which Cardinals could we see drafted on Day 2?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers calls getting drafted "very surreal and very emotional"

Reid Detmers is known for a demeanor that is comparable to a poker player. But even he couldn't help but show a little emotion when the Angels picked him at No. 10 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior right-handed pitcher is the second Louisville Baseball player taken in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic