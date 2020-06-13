Football season ticket renewals increasing in recent weeks

Vince Tyra thinks Louisville is in a good spot with football season tickets as the renewal period ends on June 15. With the potential of capacity limits due to COVID-19, the Louisville athletic department has been in communication with health and government officials as it plans to host football games at Cardinal Stadium this fall.

The Louisville athletic director said there were around 40,000 season ticket holders in 2019. Tyra is hopeful Louisville can surpass 30,000 renewals for the upcoming season.

“We are tracking nicely to jump significantly in the last seven to 10 days in terms of renewals,” Tyra said. “I think part of it is what is happening in society, people have gotten comfortable, the cases haven’t spiked like some thought.”

Tyra and the athletic department want to mitigate risks for fans attending games so they can feel comfortable entering sports venues.

Hand sanitizer and additional portlets are features Cardinal Stadium could add. Tyra mentioned the potential of fans having their temperature taken before entering the stadium, which could take place as tickets are scanned or in a separate area to avoid lines building.

Tyra wants to make sure Cardinal Stadium is a safe environment for fans.

“Those individuals that have purchased tickets have to feel comfortable coming,” Tyra said. “I’d like to think in our initial run we were pretty thoughtful about it.”

Tyra said Louisville will monitor what professional sports teams are planning as a way to gain insight. With similar traits to Churchill Downs, Cardinal Stadium could share potential procedures for fans in attendance.

Louisville is scheduled to host its season opener Thursday, Sept. 3 against NC State.