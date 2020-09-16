Louisville Will Face Test Against Size & Scheme of Miami Defensive Line

The Louisville football program got their 2020 season started on the right foot, as they were able to capture a season-opening victory against in-state rival Western Kentucky last Saturday.

The Hilltoppers provided a worthy challenge in the 14-point win, but now the No. 18 Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) face an uptick in competition as they prepare to host the Miami Hurricanes to begin ACC play.

The No. 17 Canes (1-0, 0-0 ACC) do draw some similarities to the Hilltoppers though. Like WKU, the Miami defense is also fueled primarily by stellar play up front by the defensive line.

"They are extremely talented," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said Tuesday "I don't think that you can look anywhere on their depth chart and point out somebody and say 'here's where we're going to try to attack'."

One week removed from lining up against DeAngelo Malone & Juwuan Jones, the Cardinals will have to face another set of high-caliber defensive ends in Quincy Roche & Jaelan Phillips.

Roche & Phillips give the Canes great length on the edge at 6-4 & 6-5 respectively, but the Canes also have mass in the middle. Defensive tackles Jonathon Ford & Nesta Jade Silvera both weigh well over 300 pounds, giving Miami size every everywhere on the line.

"They're just all-around big bodies, and can move well," senior center Cole Bentley said.

Not only does Miami have size where it counts, but defensive coordinator Blake Baker knows how to use it to his advantage.

"It's just a disruptive defense, and I think they do a really good job schematically with changing a lot of their looks and a lot of their pressures," Ledford said. Bentley also went on to call it a "unique" defense due to their usage of tilted shades.

"That comes with it's own pros and cons and stuff you gotta be prepared for," he said.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp