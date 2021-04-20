Report: Lovie Jenkins Charged With Assault, Criminal Mischief

The Louisville football freshman safety was involved in an incident at University Pointe Apartments.

(Photo of Lovie Jenkins: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football freshman safety Lovie Jenkins was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault and first degree criminal mischief, stemming from an incident this past weekend at University Pointe Apartments, according to a report from WAVE3 News.

The arrest report states that Jenkins entered the apartment that he shared with his girlfriend, and allegedly kicked down her locked bedroom door and began to damage property inside the room.

Jenkins' girlfriend told police that she was thrown to the ground and into the wall, and the apartment manager told police the property damage exceeded $1000, according to the arrest report.

WAVE3 reports that Jenkins was in court Monday, and was released by the judge based on having no priors. He also agreed to not return to University Pointe Apartments, and WAVE3 reports that Louisville will moving him to "another complex where athletes are housed".

The Orlando, Fla. native played in seven games this past year, making his collegiate debut in the second game of 2020 season against Miami. He totaling three tackles on the year - all of which came in the season finale against Wake Forest.

Jenkins joined the program as part of the Class of 2019 - head coach Scott Satterfield's first recruiting class at Louisville. Ranked as the No. 713 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, he tallied 33 tackled and four interceptions as a senior at Ocoee High School.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp