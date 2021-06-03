Louisville S Lovie Jenkins Enters Transfer Portal

The defensive back for the Cardinals departs the program following his offseason arrest and suspension.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman safety Lovie Jenkins has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday on social media.

"I want to thank Card Nation for everything," he said in a tweet. "Although I wanted to create a legacy here, I now know this is my friend, my brother Dex (Rentz's) legacy, and it's time to build my own."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back played in five games this past year, making his collegiate debut in the second game of 2020 season against Miami. He totaling three tackles on the year - all of which came in the season finale against Wake Forest.

This past April, Jenkins was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault and first degree criminal mischief, stemming from an incident at University Pointe Apartments. He was subsequently suspended from team activities following his arrest.

According to the arrest report, he entered the apartment that he shared with his girlfriend, and allegedly kicked down her locked bedroom door and began to damage property inside the room.

Jenkins' girlfriend told police that she was thrown to the ground and into the wall, had no visible injuries but had "pain from her leg and toe". The apartment manager told police the property damage exceeded $1000, according to the arrest report. He was released by the judge based on having no priors.

The Orlando, Fla. native's departure is a huge blow to the backend. He was projected to be a starter at strong safety for the Cardinals for the 2021 season, and was one of the more experienced players in a young defensive backs room.

Jenkins joined the program as part of the Class of 2019 - head coach Scott Satterfield's first recruiting class at Louisville. Ranked as the No. 713 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, he tallied 33 tackled and four interceptions as a senior at Ocoee High School.

