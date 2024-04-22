Louisville OL Luke Burgess Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's post-spring ball roster movement has officially started.
Offensive tackle Luke Burgess has officially entered the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the entire Louisville coaching, strength, and training staff, with a special thank you to coach Jeff Brohm and coach Owens for believing in me and for my development this past season at Louisville," Burgess said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I am forever grateful for my experience and first season at Louisville and I look forward to seeing out Gods plan for me."
Burgess is the first Louisville player to enter the portal following the Cardinals' spring game this past Friday. He the fifth player overall to transfer since the 15-day spring transfer window opened up on Apr. 16, joining running back Peny Boone, offensive tackle Reuben Unije, defensive tackle Jermayne Lole and linebacker Jaylin Alderman.
The Cardinals have now had 21 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, not including Boone and Unije, who both joined UofL via the portal earlier in the offseason.
The 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle played in just one game during his true freshman campaign this past season. He took eight snaps at right tackle in Louisville's 56-0 win over Murray State.
The New Palestine (Ind.) HS product was one of the Cardinals' top-ranked prospects in head coach Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 501 prospect in the 2023 cycle, and was Louisville's eight-highest-ranked signee in the class. He's the fifth-highest rated offensive lineman to ever commit to Louisville, per 247Sports.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 24 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Luke Burgess via University of Louisville Athletics)
