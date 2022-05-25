'23 OT Luke Burgess Includes Louisville in Top Three

The offensive lineman from Indiana is a top target of the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the summer months, the Louisville football is beginning to close in on their top targets in the Class of 2023.

Luke Burgess, an offensive tackle who plays just outside of Indianapolis at New Palestine (Ind.) HS, announced his top three schools on Tuesday with the Cardinals making the cut. Holding nearly 30 Division I offers, ACC counterparts Florida State and North Carolina round out his list.

"I think Louisville has an amazing and genuine coaching staff," Burgess told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "I can really see myself playing and being successful there. And I also love the city.”

Burgess is a massive presence in the line, coming in at 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds. Not only that, he's an elite prospect to boot, ranking as the No. 5 prospect in the Hoosier State, the No. 30 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 406 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

The left tackle's combination of size and talent certainly translated to the gridiron for New Palestine, helping the Dragons rush for 2,690 yards and 39 rushing touchdowns. A two-way player who also saw some snaps at defensive end, Burgess also tallied 18 tackles and 2.0 for loss.

Louisville currently sports a nine-man 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as high as No. 10 in the nation and the best in the ACC. The Cardinals have no offensive line commits, and only three on the offensive side of the ball in quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Jahlil McClain and tight end Jamari Johnson.

(Photo of Luke Burgess via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter