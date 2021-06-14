Louisville Transfer QB Luke McCaffrey Commits to Rice

The younger brother of Christian McCaffrey has found a new home just five days after entering the transfer portal for a second time this offseason.

(Photo of Luke McCaffrey: Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - Just five days after leaving the Cardinals, former Louisville quarterback Luke McCaffrey has already found a new home. The younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced Monday that he has committed to Rice.

This is the second time he is transferring this offseason, as he committed to Louisville in February after having left Nebraska the month prior. He got to Louisville at the start of June, was on campus for roughly a week, and decided to leave the program because he wanted to come in and be the starting quarterback.

“Luke came in last week, started working out Wednesday with the team, and then I guess after the week, those 3-4 days, just decided that this wasn’t the place for him,” head coach Scott Satterfield said. Satterfield said. “His big thing he wanted to do, he wanted to come in and play, and be a starting quarterback. I guess after 3-4 days, just decided that wasn’t going to happen here.”

Last season, splitting reps with Adrian Martinez under center, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback played in seven of the Cornhuskers' eight games, including two starts. He completed 48 of his 76 passes pass attempts for 466 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions, while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He complied 1,138 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns in two seasons.

The Highlands Ranch, Colo. native was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 141 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN. Leading Valor Christian to a Colorado State Championship as a senior, he threw for 2,202 yards and 21 touchdowns to only four interceptions, while running for 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cardinals return just two signal callers from last year, two-year starter Malik Cunningham & backup Evan Conley, and have just three scholarship QBs on the roster with the inclusion of signee TJ Lewis. Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp