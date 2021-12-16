Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OT Commit Makhete Gueye

    Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football offensive tackle commit Makhete Gueye.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 13th commit in the Class of 2022, as Makhete Gueye has signed with the Cardinals.

    Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Gueye:

    Prospect: Makhete Gueye
    Position: Offensive Tackle
    Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds
    School: Venice (Fla.) HS

    Makhete Gueye's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

    Frame: Incredibly long, almost lanky frame. It goes without saying that Gueye will have to put on a ton of weight at the next level, but he should have the ability to cross the 300-pound threshold over time given his current frame.

    Athleticism: When watching what limited film Gueye has, you can tell why the Louisville staff wanted to take a risk on him from an athletic standpoint. He's played both basketball, as well as tight end and defensive end, so he moves incredibly well for an offensive lineman. He does well when moving across the line for pulling blocks, as well as out in space.

    Read More

    Instincts: Even as an extremely raw prospect, you can see potential. His athleticism translates moderately well in pass blocking, and he has no issue using his massive frame to bully would-be blockers.

    Polish: Of course, he's far from perfect. Foot work could use some adjustment, and needs to strike when blocking instead of simply pushing. He also needs to work on getting his body lower when engaged with a blocker. His extension is decent, but will occasionally get beat by his man. Fortunately, his perceived weaknesses are all very coachable.

    Bottom Line: Gueye is the epitome of a diamond in the rough. He is extremely raw and will need a lot of coaching, but his physical traits are what attracted him to Louisville in the first place. It might take a couple years to truly crack the rotation, but there is potential here based off his physical intangibles alone.

    (Photo of Makhete Gueye: Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

