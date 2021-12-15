Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    '22 OT Makhete Gueye Commits to Louisville

    The offensive tackle from Senegal is the 13th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than half an hour after wide receiver Chris Bell announced he was committing to Louisville football, the program received their second commit-and-sign of the early signing period.

    Makhete Gueye, a class of 2022 offensive tackle for Venice (Fla.) HS, announced Wednesday that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

    Born in Senegal, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound lineman moved to the United States in 2019, beginning his high school athletics career in basketball. He did not start playing football until this year, seeing some reps at tight end and defensive end before deciding on offensive tackle

    He is virtually an unknown prospect in the recruiting world, though has made progress as of late, recently getting ranked as the No. 105 offensive tackle in the class and No. 118 prospect in the Sunshine State according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. Louisville officially offered Gueye back in mid-October, and he made his official visit to campus this past weekend.

    Gueye is now the 13th high school commitment for Louisville in the 2022 class, and the fourth offensive lineman - joining Max Cabana, Izaiah Reed and Sam Secrest. The Cardinals are expected to sign most of their current '22 commitments - both in high school and transfers - on the first day of the early signing period.

    (Photo of Makhete Gueye: Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

