Louisville's Malik Cunningham Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

The redshirt junior totaled seven touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense in the Cardinals' rout of Duke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Cunningham is the fourth Cardinal this season to win ACC Player of the Week honors. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was named Co-Defensive Back of the Week (9/13), offensive guard Caleb Chandler was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week (10/25) and wide receiver Ahmari Huggins Bruce was named Co-Rookie of the Week (11/15).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller had a monster game against Duke, totaling 527 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the 62-22 romp over the Blue Devils last Thursday. He was 18-of 25 passing for 303 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 224 yards and two touchdowns on eleven attempts.

He became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo against Stanford in 1999. He was also the first FBS player to have both 150 passing and rushing yards in a half since NIU's Jordan Lynch vs. UMass in 2012.

The Montgomery, Ala. native has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,589 yards and 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He is also the team's leading rusher with 933 yards and 18 touchdowns on 150 attempts.

The Cardinals will be returning home for their regular season finale, hosting Kentucky in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter