Report: Louisville CB Marcus Washington Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The post-spring roster movement presses onward for the Louisville football program.
Cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. has "signed the papers necessary to enter the transfer portal," according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Washington is the tenth Louisville player to enter the portal during the 15-day spring transfer window, which closes on May 1. They have now had 24 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, not including four who have re-entered after joining the Cardinals during the winter window.
Originally joining Louisville last offseason from Georgia, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner played in all 14 games this past season, but was nearly exclusively a special teams player. He played 132 special teams snaps, and just four snaps on defense - three vs. Murray State and one against Florida State. He logged no stats during his lone season as a Cardinal.
During his true freshman season in 2022 at Georgia, he tallied only two snaps played and an assisted tackle against Samford. The Grovetown (Ga.) HS product was an elite prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 7 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia and No. 84 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 according to ESPN.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 22 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 2 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Marcus Washington Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
