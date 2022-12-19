Louisville Punter Mark Vassett Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville punter Mark Vassett has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter had a tremendous sophomore campaign for the Cardinals. His 44.6 yards per punt not only ranked 18th in FBS, but it set a new single-season school record (minimum 25 punts), breaking Mason King's previous best of 43.9 yards per punt. Of his 52 total punts, 10 of them traveled over 50 yards and 19 were caught inside the 20-yard line. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

Joining the program prior to the 2021 season, the 26-year-old from Melbourne, Australia played in all 26 games, and departs the Cardinals as statistically one of the best punters in school history. His 43.2 yard average is a Louisville career record for players with at least 100 punts, breaking another Mason King record at 42.5 yards per punt.

He has two of the 10 longest punts in school history, kicking a 73-yard punt at Florida State in 2021 and booting a 68-yarder at Clemson in 2022. Of his 100 career punts, 52 of them either went over 50 yards or were pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Vassett is the 11th Cardinal enter the portal following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebackers K.J. Cloyd and Dorian Jones; and cornerback Rance Conner.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Mark Vassett via University of Louisville Athletics)

