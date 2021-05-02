Louisville CB Marlon Character Signs UDFA Deal with Chiefs

The former Cardinal is heading to the midwest to play for Kansas City.

(Photo of Marlon Character: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Louisville cornerback Marlon Character has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency announced Saturday night. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back was one of seven Cardinals to go undrafted this year, joining running back Javian Hawkins tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and safety Isaiah Hayes.

Of that group, four have already signed UDFA deals. Hawkins & Etheridge are heading to Atlanta and Goldwire signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Character will be playing under Kansas City secondary coach Sam Madison - a former star cornerback at Louisville who has his number honored by the program

A native of Atlanta, Character quietly put together a solid year for the Cardinals. He finished with 37 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven pass deflections (second on the team) and his first career interception.

Character initially began his collegiate career at Auburn, but never saw the field in his lone year there and transferred to Northwest Mississippi CC for the 2017 season. Ranked as the No. 1 JUCO safety in the Class of 2018, he initially committed to South Carolina before flipping to Louisville on National Signing Day.

In 34 games and 10 starts as a Cardinal, he finished his Louisville career with: 83 tackles (64 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp