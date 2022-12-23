Texas A&M Transfer CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period winding down, the Louisville football program is continuing to make splashes in the transfer portal, with former Texas A&M cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew announcing Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Due to suffering a torn ACL in the final regular season game of his high school career, Groves-Killebrew was only able to see the field twice during his true freshman season at Texas A&M. He played a combined 21 defensive snaps against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 and vs. Florida on Nov. 5, logging a pair of tackles for the Aggies in the process.

When healthy, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has the potential to be an elite defender. Coming out of high school, he ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 13 cornerback and No. 114 prospect in the Class of 2022. While he didn't play due to injury, he was selected to last year's All-American Bowl.

During his senior season for Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, Groves-Killebrew logged 38 tackles and two interceptions. Despite playing his high school ball in the Peach State, and being a long-time Georgia commit before flipping to the Aggies during last year's early signing period, he grew up in the city of Louisville.

Louisville is starting build back the depth in their secondary after losing several to the portal, graduation and NFL Draft, including All-ACC corner Kei'Trel Clark. Groves-Killebrew is now the third defensive back to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason, joining former Baylor safety Rodney Neal and former Arkansas corner/safety Myles Slusher.

At corner specifically, Groves-Killebrew could very well be a key reserve behind projected starters Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee, even in just his second collegiate season. The Cardinals also bring back Trey Franklin and Derrick Edwards III, while signing four-star prospect Aaron Williams.

Groves-Killebrew is the seventh overall player to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason. Wide receivers Jadon Thompson and Jimmy Calloway; and defensive linemen Stephen Herron and Rodney McGraw also signed during the early signing period.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Marquis Groves-Killebrew via Texas A&M Athletics)

