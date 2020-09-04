Justin Marshall Striving for Breakout 2020 Season

Heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era, numerous players for the Louisville football program are ready to take a massive step for one reason or another - one of which is Justin Marshall.

Entering the program as a top 300 prospect in Class of 2017, Conyers, Ga. native saw his first major game action during the 2019 season. He logged his first career receptions & receiving yards during this time, finishing with six catches for 135 yards.

These might not be the most eye-popping stats, but it was crucial experience that helped him adjust to the game of college football. He's gracious for the opportunity given by the coaches, and thinks it could be a springboard for bigger things in 2020.

"(Coach Brewer) definitely put me in a position last year to kinda get some experience to get my feet wet. To get a feel for the game and see how things move," Marshall said in a teleconference following practice Thursday. "He groomed me and showed me the ropes and showed me the way."

But the members of the coaching staff aren't the only ones who mentored Marshall in his first meaningful season of college football. Fellow wide receiver Seth Dawkins also provided him with guidance, showing him how to conduct himself even when not on the gridiron.

"Throughout the year, I learned from leading by example. I took a lot of mental reps behind (Dawkins) and Dez (Fitzpatrick)," he said. "I watched these examples, learned what to do and what not to do, learning the ropes of things, so when it's my time I'm able to produce."

As a result of the mentorship from his peers and his growth as a player since the end of last year, the 6-foot-3 & 213-pound receiver now brings a lot more to the wide receiver room and the team in general, and calls himself a 'jack of all trades'.

"I feel like I bring more size and speed to the big picture. With my play style I can run short routes, I can run intermediate, I can run deep routes, I can block, I can do anything you need me to do," he said. "I feel like I can help us win a lot of ball games."

With Dawkins graduating over the offseason, Marshall has been elevated as one of the prime candidates to be Louisville's third wide receiver behind Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick. Based on his efforts up to this point, he believes he is due for a breakout year.

"I feel like I just put myself in positions to showcase my ability every chance that I get," he said. "Whether that's working off the field or doing the things behind the scenes to make sure that I'm prepared when the spotlight is on me."

Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

