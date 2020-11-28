Louisville RB Maurice Burkley to Miss Remainder of 2020 Season

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back Maurice Burkley will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to an injury to a lower extremity, the school announced Saturday afternoon.

Burkley had been awarded the starting running back position for the past two games following Javian Hawkins' decision to opt out for the remainder of the season. Prior to exiting late in Louisville's 30-0 win over Syracuse last Friday, the redshirt senior had amassed 180 yards and one touchdown on 33 attempts.

An already thin running back room now gets ever thinner for the Cardinals, as they will now likely rely on a rotation of Hassan Hall & Jalen Mitchell with Aidan Robbins as a third option.

Hall, who ran for 501 yards & five touchdowns a season ago, has missed some time this season due to injuries and has rushed for just 166 yards with no scores. Mitchell has performed well since assuming backup duties, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown over the last two games. Robbins has just five carries for ten yards.

While not lost for the season, Louisville also announced that starting nose tackle Jared Goldwire will be unavailable in their upcoming game vs. Boston College. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network.

