Class of 2022 ATH Maurice Turner Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver/running back from Georgia is the seventh commitment for Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class.

DOUGLAS, Ga. - The recruiting trail has been relatively quiet over the last several weeks for the Louisville football program, but it picked right back up again on Monday.

Maurice Turner, a wide receiver and running back who plays for Coffee HS in Douglas, Ga., announced that he had given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Cincinnati, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Coastal Carolina and others out of 15 total offers.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 85 recruit in the talent-rich state of Georgia according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, while the 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 1124 prospect in the nation.

Turner was all over the field making plays during his junior season for Coffee. He caught 42 passes for 712 yards and six touchdowns, rushed 97 times for 689 yards and 12 touchdowns, totaling 1,774 total yards of offense and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He helped guide the Trojans to a 10-3 record, as well as a berth in the Class 5A semifinals.

His commitment comes two months to the day after Louisville's last commitment - offensive lineman Izaiah Reed. The Cardinals now sport a seven-man '22 recruiting class, including Turner. He is Louisville's sixth offensive commit, with edge rusher Popeye Williams as the lone defensive commit.

You can view Maurice Turner's junior year highlights here.

(Photo of Maurice Turner via Hudl)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter