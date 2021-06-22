Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Max Cabana

(Photo of Max Cabana: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their third commit in the Class of 2022, as offensive lineman Max Cabana has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Cabana:

Prospect: Maxime-Olivier "Max" Cabana

Position: Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

School: Easthampton (Mass.) Williston Northampton School

Frame: Good height, wingspan, and overall length in general. Could use some extra weight and muscle no matter his role at the next level, but has a good frame to build upon.

Athleticism: Has a background in ice hockey growing up in Canada, specifically as a goaltender. As a result, he's surprisingly nimble for an offensive lineman. Has great flexibility and movement on the line, especially on pulling blocks. Isn't overbearing with his physicality, but has enough push to get the job done.

Instincts: His best work comes in the run game. His agility allows him to deliver good pull blocks across the line of scrimmage, plus get to the point of attack faster than the defender and create an open hole. Limited pass block film, but has shown he can keep defender locked on blocks with his wingspan.

Polish: Some work will need to be done keeping defenders in front of him on pass blocks. Occasionally relies on lengthy frame more so than physicality when it comes to keeping defenders away from the ballcarrier.

Bottom Line: Due to not having a junior year due to COVID, it limited his national recruiting exposure. Has some aspects of his game to improve upon, but has a good base to work on. Can potentially be an impact starter by his sophomore year.

