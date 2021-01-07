FootballBasketballOther Sports
RB Coach Norval McKenzie Says Goodbye, Thanks Louisville

Louisville running backs coach Norval McKenzie posted a heartfelt goodbye and thanked the program, seemingly confirming a report that he will be making the move to Vanderbilt.
(Photo of Norval McKenzie: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football running backs coach Norval McKenzie might be moving on from the program, but isn't doing so without saying a proper goodbye.

In a graphic posted to his Twitter page, McKenzie thanked the university, head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of his coaching staff as well as Louisville's running backs.

"Thank you to the University of Louisville for affording me the opportunity to be a part of a great program and an amazing city

"Thank you Coach Satterfield for being a first class coach, leader mentor, but most importantly, a great person. To the other men on staff, I'm grateful for each of you. To the support staff, thanks for all you do each and every day.

"Lastly, #TheStable I love you guys! Each one of you will always have a place in my heart and will forever be a part of my family.

"Thanks again, Louisville!"
- Norval McKenzie

Back on Jan. 3, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that McKenzie was being hired by Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea to the same position with the Commodores. Neither schools have officially confirmed the move, but the goodbye message from McKenzie seems to indicate it.

McKenzie is a Vanderbilt alum and was a teammate of Lea. He played for the Commodores from 2001 to 2004, rushing for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns during his collegiate career.

His presence in the running backs room has clearly been felt since joining the Cardinals' staff alongside head coach Scott Satterfield. Javian Hawkins had a breakout redshirt freshman year, rushing for 1,622 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, earning All-ACC Second Team Honors.

Hassan Hall has rushed for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as the primary backup the last two seasons, and Jalen Mitchell & Maurice Burkley stepped up when Hawkins opted out midway through the 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, McKenzie was the running backs coach for Arkansas State from 2016 to 2018, where he was a Broyles Award nominee in his final season with the Red Wolves. Before his stint at Arkansas State, McKenzie spent five seasons at Furman, where he served as the running backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

