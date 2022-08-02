Skip to main content

Watch: Louisville Coaches, Players Talk Media Day

Head coach Scott Satterfield, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, and several Louisville players were available at Louisville football's annual Media Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college football is just around the corner, and the Louisville football program held theirs on Tuesday.

Gathering in the Cardinal Stadium press box, head coach Scott Satterfield, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and offensive coordinator Lance Taylor all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2022 season.

"Love this time of year," Satterfield said. "You're ready to get started college football ... for us, it's been a great summer, our football team. Very exciting to watch them work."

Several players were also made available for questions. Quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive lineman Bryan Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford represented the offensive side of the ball; while safety Kenderick Duncan, middle linebacker Monty Montgomery and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark.

"The offseason was very busy for me and my teammates," Cunningham said. " A lot of growing on the mental side, and physically as well. We put a lot of time, and countless hours, and a lot of work into his offseason. We're ready for camp."

Fall camp for the Cardinals is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Louisville will kick off their season a month later up at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Below are the videos from Media Day:

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

Offensive Coordinator Lance Taylor

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

Offensive Lineman Bryan Hudson and Tight End Marshon Ford

Safety Kenderick Duncan, Middle Linebacker Monty Montgomery and Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

