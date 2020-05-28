Report: Member of Louisville Football Support Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

At least one person "in a support role" for the University of Louisville Football program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to 93.9 The Ville radio host Mark Ennis.

A spokesman with the Louisville Football program could not confirm the news to Louisville Report.

The report comes just one week after Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced a phased plan to return select football and men's & women's basketball student-athletes back to campus for voluntary physical activity. After updating the timetable, it was set to take effect starting June 1.

"We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals and coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities," Tyra said earlier this month. "The multi-phased plan avails a limited number of student-athletes to return at various dates and get back to routines they are accustomed to at this time of year."

Shortly after the report, Tyra told both Ennis and WDRB anchor Rick Bozich that the reported positive test was "news to him," and that "it will eventually happen and we have protocols to handle (it) when it does."

As part of the phased plan, the first group of student-athletes would begin testing for COVID-19 on June 2, with physical examinations to follow on June 4. They would be ready to participate in voluntary physical training, not directed by coaching staffs, on June 8.

