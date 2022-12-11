Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Micah Carter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their first 2023 prospect since hiring Jeff Brohm as their next head coach, as Micah Carter has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Micah Carter

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Georgia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8853 (500th)

Micah Carter's Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: As you can imagine by looking at his measurables, Carter already has a good amount of muscle tone, especially in his core and upper arms. He also has broad shoulders and a very lengthy frame.

Athleticism: For a player of his stature, Carter has some good initial burst and lateral movement. His open field speed is largely what you would expect, but he does have moments where he can kick into an extra gear.

Instincts: Carter is a bull rush specialist. He has a good, bordering on great, first jump off the line of scrimmage, and an overwhelming first strike against blockers. He rarely gets locked up on the first block, which allows him to better read the play as it unfolds and continue his bull rush or take a step back and follow the ball carrier. Carter is an overwhelming tackler, thanks to both his frame and overall physicality.

Polish: He's listed as a defensive end, but played a lot more at outside linebacker in St. X's 3-4 scheme, and occasionally dropped into coverage - although not often. He does have some solid pass rush moves, but will have to continue fine tuning them once he gets on campus. He'll also have to work a bit on getting lower on bull rushes, as well as overall bend, but that's mostly a byproduct of being so tall.

Bottom Line: In terms of continuing to stay an extremely physical team during the coaching change, this is a great pickup for the Cardinals. Some work will have to go towards fundamentals, but Carter provides both a great base and upside as a pass rusher, regardless of what his exact position in the new defensive scheme will be.

(Photo of Micah Carter via Xavier News)

