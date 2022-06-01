Skip to main content

Louisville LB Monty Montgomery Says He’s Cleared Following Knee Injury

The redshirt senior has been one of the Cardinals’ top defensive assets over the last three seasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program still has roughly three months until they take the gridiron for the 2022 season, they received a massive boost on the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday night that dramatically improved their overall season outlook.

Inside linebacker Monty Montgomery, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last season’s game vs. UCF, announced on social media that he was fully cleared to resume football activities. He is heading into his redshirt senior year with the program.

“CLEARED! Now let’s win,” Montgomery said on Twitter.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 42-35 win against the Knights back on Sept. 17, Montgomery collided with fellow inside linebacker C.J. Avery in an attempt to tackle UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on a 6-yard touchdown run.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker was visibly shaken up on the play, but eventually walked off on his own power after a few seconds on the ground, albeit with a noticeable limp. It was later announced that he had torn his right ACL and his season would be coming to an end after just three games.

Over the past three seasons, the Norcross, Ga. native has been one of Louisville's top sack artists and overall defensive assets. He was fourth on the team with 17 tackles at the time of his injury. Montgomery tallied 46 tackles, 7.5 for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks in 2020, as well as 27 tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles during his first year with the program in 2019.

Despite finishing last season one game under .500, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force, they return several impact playmakers such as Malik Cunningham and Yasir Abdullah. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Monty Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)

