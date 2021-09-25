Louisville LB Monty Montgomery Out For Remainder of 2021 Season

The redshirt junior for the Cardinals suffered a torn ACL in last week's win over UCF.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville inside linebacker Monty Montgomery will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a torn right ACL suffered in last week's game vs. UCF, the school announced Saturday ahead of their ACC opener at Florida State.

With 1:21 left in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 42-35 win against the Knights, Montgomery collided with fellow inside linebacker C.J. Avery in an attempt to tackle UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel on a 6-yard touchdown run.

The redshirt junior was visibly shaken up on the play, but eventually walked off on his own power after a few seconds on the ground - albeit with a noticeable limp. After the game, he was confident that he would be a full go in today's game vs. FSU.

"Nothing was taken away from me Friday night, a new opportunity was given," Montgomery tweeted prior to the announcement. "Leading from a new place on the field, I will join our @UofLFootball family by encouraging my brothers every practice and every play. Not deterred, just reminded we are all on His timeline. #BeatFSU"

Over the past two seasons, the Norcross, Ga. native has been one of Louisville's top sack artists and overall defensive assets. He was fourth on the team with 17 tackles through the first three games of the current season, and tallied 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks in 2020.

True freshman Jaylin Alderman, who made the game-winning pick six last week against UCF, will start in Montgomery's place against Florida State. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ESPN2.

(Photo of Monty Montgomery via University of Louisville Athletics)

