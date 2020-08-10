Louisville Moving Forward Amidst Uncertainty Around Season

Louisville football continues to move forward in preparation of the 2020 season amidst other conferences canceling its fall schedule.

With the Big Ten and the Mid-American Conference (MAC) canceling its fall slate of football, uncertainty has spread to other conferences as well.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said his team had a conversation about if they should practice today, Aug. 10 as other conferences canceled its seasons, but the team decided to move forward.

“We are all tied to this thing together, so we have constant communication,” Satterfield said. “The latest I have heard this morning is the ACC is moving forward, no matter what any other conference does.”

With its first game scheduled for Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville has flexibility and room within its practice schedule to prepare for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals had a light day of practice Monday, going for less than two hours. Satterfield said the practice, which included some fun, wasn’t a taxing day for players.

Coaches and players in the program have expressed the desire to play this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. Satterfield said players are following protocols intended to prevent the spread of the virus because they don’t want to jeopardize this season.

“We try to chose to live in a positive mindset and that is we are going to play,” Satterfield said. “That’s why we are doing all the things that we are doing.”

The ACC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, chaired by Duke University’s Dr. Cameron Wolfe, has allowed preparations for this fall to continue with protocols in place.

Louisville will continue to prepare for its season until told otherwise according to Satterfield.

“What we understand is the ACC is moving forward,” Satterfield said. “We are relying on our medical group that’s over the ACC and what they are projecting with us is they are moving forward with everything.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI