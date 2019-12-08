Cardinals headed to Music City Bowl

Louisville football accepted a spot in the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State. The bowl game in Nashville set to kickoff at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 is Louisville’s first postseason appearance since 2017.

“We are real excited,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “It’s a great opportunity to go play in the postseason and get these 15 extra practices.”

Louisville played Mississippi State in its last bowl appearance, losing to Bulldogs in the Tax Slayer Bowl in 2017.

The Cardinals finished the season 7-5 and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), placing second in the Atlantic Division. After going 2-10 and winless in the ACC in 2018, Louisville became just the second ACC team to go from 0-8 in conference play to 5-3 the following year.

Mississippi State went 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), finishing with a 6-6 record this season. Kylin Hill led the SEC with 1,347 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.

Louisville won its only appearance in the Music City Bowl in 2015 against Texas A & M as Lamar Jackson rushed for 226 yards in the Cardinals’ 27-21 victory.

“We’re excited to get back to work,” Satterfield said. “This break from practicing, I’m ready to get back on the field again. And then another opportunity to go out and play a game and hopefully get the bad taste out of our mouth from last time we played. I think more importantly, the opportunity to go work with our team for three more weeks and go play with this team one more time on the field. That’s the part I’m most looking forward to.”