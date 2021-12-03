Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Commit Nate Kurisky

    Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football tight end commit Nate Kurisky.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their tenth commit in the Class of 2022, as Nate Kurisky has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

    Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Kurisky:

    Prospect: Nate Kurisky
    Position: Tight End
    Vitals: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
    School: Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

    Nate Kurisky's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

    Frame: Will need to add some weight and strength, but already has a good frame to build upon, and no one area needs more of it than another. Has broad shoulders and a solid wingspan.

    Athleticism: He won't blow you away off the line and out of the backfield, but he runs really well in the open field, as he has a solid amount of speed for a tight end. He has flexible hips, but is inconsistent with his usage of them. He sometimes looks stiff, but can sometimes put on good double moves for a tight end.

    Instincts: Kurisky's best traits are, undoubtedly, his ability with the ball in his hands after the catch. He does an incredible job of staying up, fighting for extra yards, and simply not going down. For someone whose vertical is just average, he does a great job at high pointing the football. He also does a good job at trying to get open on broken plays or after he has ran his route.

    Polish: For a receiving tight end, his route running isn't that great, although he does best on screens and in the intermediate. Very little film on his blocking, although it might not be needed much depending on his exact role at the next level.

    Bottom Line: It shouldn't take long to learn the system at Louisville, as he appears tailor-made to be an H-Back. He both lines up in the backfield, out in the slot as a receiver, and occasionally as a blocker. It might take a year for him to get acclimated to the college game, but there is real potential for him to be the next Marshon Ford.

    (Photo of Nate Kurisky: Paul W. Gillespie - Capital Gazette)

