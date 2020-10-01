Louisville Football Hands Out Flurry of 2022 Offers to End September
MatthewMcGavic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Class of 2021 still has a couple spot left to fill before now and National Signing Day, the Louisville football coaching staff has still been extraordinarily active when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2021.
As of Oct. 1, the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to 85 uncommitted '22 prospects. Out of those, nine of them have come in just the last two days.
Check out below who the staff offered towards the tail end of September:
Ty Anderson
Position: Inside Linebacker
School: Thomasville (Ga.) HS
Measurables: 6-0, 200
Offers: 8
Ranking: NR (247Sports Composite)
Jihaad Campbell
Position: Defensive End
School: Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek
Measurables: 6-4, 220
Offers: 21
Ranking: No. 21 WDE, No. 514 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Cameron Collins
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) St. Xavier
Measurables: 6-4, 265
Offers: 5
Ranking: NR (247Sports Composite)
Caden Curry
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Greenwood (In.) Center Grove
Measurables: 6-5, 250
Offers: 21
Ranking: No. 8 DT, No. 86 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Gavin Meyers
Position: Inside Linebacker
School: Hays (Ks.) HS
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Offers: 4
Ranking: No. 19 ILB, No, 443 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Ryan Miller
Position: Tight End
School: Chagrin Falls (Oh.) Kenston
Measurables: 6-6, 205
Offers: 9
Ranking: No. 20 TE, No. 422 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Khurtiss Perry
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Montgomery (Al.) Park Crossing
Measurables: 6-2, 250
Offers: 24
Ranking: No. 6 DT, No. 58 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Mykel Williams
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Columbus (Ga.), Hardaway
Measurables: 6-5, 255
Offers: 25
Ranking: No. 5 DT, No. 48 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
Popeye Williams
Position: Defensive End
School: Westfield (In.) HS
Measurables: 6-3, 225
Offers: 13
Ranking: No. 17 WDE, No. 342 Nationally (247Sports Composite)
