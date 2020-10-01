Louisville Football Hands Out Flurry of 2022 Offers to End September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Class of 2021 still has a couple spot left to fill before now and National Signing Day, the Louisville football coaching staff has still been extraordinarily active when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2021.

As of Oct. 1, the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to 85 uncommitted '22 prospects. Out of those, nine of them have come in just the last two days.

Check out below who the staff offered towards the tail end of September:

Ty Anderson

Position: Inside Linebacker

School: Thomasville (Ga.) HS

Measurables: 6-0, 200

Offers: 8

Ranking: NR (247Sports Composite)

Jihaad Campbell

Position: Defensive End

School: Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek

Measurables: 6-4, 220

Offers: 21

Ranking: No. 21 WDE, No. 514 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Cameron Collins

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) St. Xavier

Measurables: 6-4, 265

Offers: 5

Ranking: NR (247Sports Composite)

Caden Curry

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Greenwood (In.) Center Grove

Measurables: 6-5, 250

Offers: 21

Ranking: No. 8 DT, No. 86 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Gavin Meyers

Position: Inside Linebacker

School: Hays (Ks.) HS

Measurables: 6-2, 205

Offers: 4

Ranking: No. 19 ILB, No, 443 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Ryan Miller

Position: Tight End

School: Chagrin Falls (Oh.) Kenston

Measurables: 6-6, 205

Offers: 9

Ranking: No. 20 TE, No. 422 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Khurtiss Perry

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Montgomery (Al.) Park Crossing

Measurables: 6-2, 250

Offers: 24

Ranking: No. 6 DT, No. 58 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Mykel Williams

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Columbus (Ga.), Hardaway

Measurables: 6-5, 255

Offers: 25

Ranking: No. 5 DT, No. 48 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

Popeye Williams

Position: Defensive End

School: Westfield (In.) HS

Measurables: 6-3, 225

Offers: 13

Ranking: No. 17 WDE, No. 342 Nationally (247Sports Composite)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp