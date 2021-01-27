Louisville Makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 DE Nick Campbell

The three-star prospect from the Sunshine State includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

(Photo of Nick Campbell: Irish Sports Daily)

LAKE MINNEOLA, Fla. - As it pertains to the recruiting trail, the state of Florida has been kind to the Louisville football program in years past, and head coach Scott Satterfield is looking to continue that pipeline heading into the next recruiting cycle.

Class of 2022 prospect Nick Campbell, a defensive end for Lake Minneaola (Fla.), announced his top eight schools on Tuesday with the Cardinals making the cut.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect has compiled 20 total offers over the course of his recruitment; but Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech, USF and West Virginia accompanied Louisville on his list of top schools.

Related: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2021

Campbell is considered the No. 20 strongside defensive end in the Class of 2021, and the No. 51 prospect in the state according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, where he is considered a three-star recruit. He has also taken reps at the defensive tackle spot.

During his junior year, Campbell had 70 tackles (18 solo) and 7.0 sacks. He helped guide Lake Minneola to an 11-3 record and a berth in the Class 6A State Championship.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022, but as of Jan. 27, have sent out scholarship offers to 129 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Nick Campbell's junior year highlights here.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp