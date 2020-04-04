Louisville Report
Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Matthew McGavic

You would be hard-pressed to find some aspect of sport that has not been affected or altered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it's at home or abroad, the coronavirus has forced many sporting leagues to indefinitely close up shop.

College football could be next, at least that's what one former university president thinks.

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, recently told ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum that he thinks it is unlikely there will be a college football season unless a COVID-19 vaccine in place by July.

This isn't exactly a timeline that should give college football fans some hope that football will be played this fall. Annelies Wilder-Smith, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of hygiene and Tropical Medicine, stated that "like most vaccinologists, I don't think this vaccine will be ready before 18 months." Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member for President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, believes that the social distancing guidelines set in place to slow the coronavirus could only be relaxed when the United States sees "essentially no new cases."

College football has already felt some of the affects from the virus. The NCAA put in place a mandatory recruiting dead period until May 31, and many programs had to cut short their spring practices and cancel their spring game including Louisville.

If these grim early projections should tell you anything, it's that you should get used to the notion there very well could be no college football in 2020.

