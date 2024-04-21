Louisville Makes Top 13 for Top-100 '25 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recruiting efforts in the Class of 2025 have them firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the cycle.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng announced his list of top 13 schools on Sunday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, USC, Florida State. Oregon, Miami, Florida, South Carolina and Stanford are also in the running.
Holding over 40 scholarship offers, there's a reason why so many college football blue bloods are after Owusu-Boateng. He ranks as high as the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 24 prospect in the cycle according to Rivals, and is the No. 69 prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.
After spending his sophomore season at Hyattsville (MD) Dematha Catholic, Owusu-Boateng transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season. In eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 45 tackles, six for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Owusu-Boateng is also the younger brother of former Notre Dame All-American and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Louisville currently sports a five-man 2025 recruiting class. Quarterback Mason Mims, offensive linemen Gradey Anthony and Jake Cook, defensive lineman Dillon Smith and wide receiver Jordan Allen are all currently in the fold.
(Photo of Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng via Irish Breakdown)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter