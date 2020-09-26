SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Panthers activate former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon from practice sqaud

MatthewMcGavic

The Carolina Panthers have activated former University of Louisville star Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad in advance of their game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes after the All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was place on the reserve/injured list due to a high ankle sprain and will miss "at least three" games. Mike Davis will serve as Carolina's starting running back vs. the Chargers with Bonnafon as the backup.

Bonnafon had signed a one-year, $585,000 contract in back in February, and was the presumptive front-runner to be Carolina's backup ball carrier. However he was released by the team in early September but later signed to the practice squad.

The Louisville native saw limited action in his second year in the league, but made the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball only 16 times in 2019, but rushed for 116 yards for an average of 7.3 yards per attempt - including a 59-yard touchdown run in Carolina's 34-27 Week 5 victory over Jacksonville.

It was Bonnafon's first year seeing in-game action at the professional level, as he had spent entire his rookie season on the Panthers' practice squad. He signed a UDFA deal with the organization after going undrafted in 2018, and was designated as a full-time running back after playing multiple positions at Louisville.

No matter what position he played as a Cardinal, the Trinity HS product showcased his athleticism and skill any chance he got. Playing quarterback, wide receiver and running back during his time at Louisville, he amassed 1,332 all-purpose yards, 1,016 passing yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Kickoff between the Panthers & Chargers is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

(Photo of Reggie Bonnafon: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Panthers | Game 3

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's road contest vs. Pitt

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

The No. 24 Cardinals make their first road trip of the season this weekend to face the No. 21 Panthers

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville is set to embark on their first road trip of the season as they travel to face Pitt. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

MatthewMcGavic

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Pitt

Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into this weekend's game:

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Program to Lead Peaceful Demonstration for Breonna Taylor

The demonstration will be held at Cardinal Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25 at 4:00 p.m.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Pitt

The Cardinals make their first road trip of the season this weekend to face the Panthers

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Pitt

The Cardinals travel to face the Panthers in their first road game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Chris Mack Unsure if Louisville & Kentucky Will Play in 2020-21 Season

The Battle of the Bluegrass could possibly be skipped for the 2020-21 college basketball season

MatthewMcGavic

Offensive Line Garnering Early Praise From Louisville Coaches & Teammates

Cardinals have given up just four sacks in two games, excelling in both pass protection and run game

MatthewMcGavic

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hurricanes @ Cardinals | Game 2

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's conference-opener vs. Miami.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic