Panthers activate former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon from practice sqaud

The Carolina Panthers have activated former University of Louisville star Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad in advance of their game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes after the All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was place on the reserve/injured list due to a high ankle sprain and will miss "at least three" games. Mike Davis will serve as Carolina's starting running back vs. the Chargers with Bonnafon as the backup.

Bonnafon had signed a one-year, $585,000 contract in back in February, and was the presumptive front-runner to be Carolina's backup ball carrier. However he was released by the team in early September but later signed to the practice squad.

The Louisville native saw limited action in his second year in the league, but made the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball only 16 times in 2019, but rushed for 116 yards for an average of 7.3 yards per attempt - including a 59-yard touchdown run in Carolina's 34-27 Week 5 victory over Jacksonville.

It was Bonnafon's first year seeing in-game action at the professional level, as he had spent entire his rookie season on the Panthers' practice squad. He signed a UDFA deal with the organization after going undrafted in 2018, and was designated as a full-time running back after playing multiple positions at Louisville.

No matter what position he played as a Cardinal, the Trinity HS product showcased his athleticism and skill any chance he got. Playing quarterback, wide receiver and running back during his time at Louisville, he amassed 1,332 all-purpose yards, 1,016 passing yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Kickoff between the Panthers & Chargers is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

(Photo of Reggie Bonnafon: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

