Benjamin Perry & other '21 Louisville Football commits receive ratings boost

Matthew McGavic

The coaching staff for the University of Louisville has been on a hot streak recruiting-wise as of late, landing nine commitments so far for the Class of 2021.

Not only have the fruits of their labor paid off by landing priority targets, but the stock that recruiting services are putting into them is starting to increase.

In the last week, all but one of Louisville's nine Class of 2021 commitments have received a ratings boost in the 247Sports Composite rating system.

The most notable ratings boost given to a '21 UofL commit was to Benjamin Perry. The safety from Mount Carmel HS in Chicago vaulted up 247Sports' own ratings, jumping from an 88 rating and the No. 489 national prospect, to a 93 rating and No. 157 ranking on May 20. He is now a four-star prospect both according to their in-house rankings and the 247Sports Composite.

Perry is now tied for the second-highest rating in the 247Sports era for a Louisville commit. 2013 WR James Quick carried a 94 rating, and 2016 QB Jawon Pass also sported a 93 rating.

247Composite Changes (May 15)

Recruit
Change
Updated Rating

Benjamin Perry (S)

+0.0045

0.8722

Victoine Brown (DE)

-0.0013

0.8776

Bralyn Oliver (S)

+0.0003

0.8742

Aaron Gunn (OG)

+0.0036

0.8614

Victor Mullen (TE)

+0.0614

0.8613

Zen Michalski (OT)

+0.0090

0.8506

RJ Sorensen (DE)

+0.0069

0.8485

Ryheem Craig (DE)

+0.0164

0.8358

247Composite Changes (May 20)

Recruit
Change
Updated Ranking

Benjamin Perry (S)

+0.0191

0.8914

Zen Michalski (OT)

+0.0067

0.8573

Ashton Gillotte (DE)

+0.0228

0.8432

The only Louisville Football '21 commit to not receive a bump in the 247Sports Composite over the last week was defensive end Victoine Brown, who saw a very minuscule decrease.

So what does this mean for the class as a whole? As of right now, Louisville's 2021 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 36 in the nation and No. 8 in the ACC. Considering the Cards sport only a nine man class, both respective numbers are expected to increase once more prospects join the fold.

