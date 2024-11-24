Louisville Report

Louisville's PFF Grades from Game 11 vs. Pitt

The Cardinals bounced back to deliver a beat down of the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman David Ojiegbe (17) anddefensive back Jesse Anderson (16) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Turner (4) runs against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman David Ojiegbe (17) anddefensive back Jesse Anderson (16) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in the win column, and with authority.

Hosting Pitt for their final home game fo the 2024 season, the Cardinals nearly doubled up the Panthers in total yardage, delivering a 37-9 beat down on Saturday.

With a performance like this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against Clemson:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 81.6
  • Offense: 78.3
  • Passing: 83.4
  • Pass Blocking: 71.9
  • Receiving: 68.8
  • Running: 79.9
  • Run Blocking: 62.6
  • Defense: 75.5
  • Run Defense: 67.1
  • Tacking: 51.9
  • Pass Rush: 75.5
  • Coverage: 74.5
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. RT Monroe Mills -- 91.5 (66)
  2. QB Tyler Shough -- 85.2 (67)
  3. WR Cataurus Hicks -- 77.9 (38)
  4. RB Duke Watson -- 77.6 (21)
  5. RB Isaac Brown -- 76.3 (28)
  6. WR Chris Bell -- 68.5 (65)
  7. RG Renato Brown -- 68.0 (35)
  8. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 67.3 (12)
  9. RB Maurice Turner -- 66.2 (9)
  10. LG Michael Gonzalez -- 64.9 (73)
  11. TE Nate Kurisky -- 63.8 (28)
  12. C Pete Nygra -- 63.1 (73)
  13. WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 62.1 (62)
  14. LT Jonathan Mendoza -- 61.6 (41)
  15. WR Jaedon King -- 58.1 (6)
  16. WR Kris Hughes -- 56.7 (7)
  17. QB Harrison Bailey -- 55.7 (6)
  18. RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 55.1 (6)
  19. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 54.8 (42)
  20. TE Mark Redman -- 49.9 (64)
  21. FB Duane Martin -- 45.7 (13)
  22. RG Austin Collins -- 45.6 (41)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Ashton Gillotte -- 85.6 (48)
  2. MLB Stanquan Clark -- 81.5 (48)
  3. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 79.7 (57)
  4. OLB Adonijah Green -- 78.5 (10)
  5. MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 73.0 (10)
  6. DT Dezmond Tell -- 72.5 (34)
  7. CB Quincy Riley -- 69.7 (63)
  8. DT Jordan Guerad -- 68.3 (38)
  9. OLB Myles Jernigan -- 66.1 (15)
  10. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 65.7 (32)
  11. DT Rene Konga -- 65.6 (29)
  12. DE Richard Kinley -- 65.4 (14)
  13. DT Thor Griffith -- 65.1 (23)
  14. S D'Angelo Hutchinson (35)
  15. CB Corey Thornton -- 62.5 (59)
  16. S Tamarion McDonald -- 62.0 (53)
  17. DE Ramond Puryear -- 60.5 (37)
  18. DT William Spencer -- 60.0 (1)
  19. LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 60.0 (34)
  20. CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 52.3 (22)
  21. OLB Tramel Logan -- 48.6 (19)
  22. S M.J. Griffin -- 47.2 (56)

