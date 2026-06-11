Phil Steele Tabs Two Cards as 2026 Preseason All-Americans, Nine as All-ACC Selections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The summer months are here, and in the college football world, that can only mean one thing: preseason watch list season is now officially in full swing.

One of the most respected prognosticators in the college football world is Phil Steele, who releases his annual College Football Preview magazine every June. In the 2026 iteration, Steele certainly had some high praise for a handful of Louisville players. Two Cardinals were selected by Steele as Preseason All-Americans, while nine Cards were named to 10 spots on his Preseason All-ACC Teams.

Isaac Brown earned a Third-Team All-American nod at running back, while Tre Richardson was tabbed as a Second-Team All-American at kick returner. Louisville is one of five ACC teams with multiple preseason All-Americans, joining Clemson, Miami, SMU and Virginia.

Brown and Richardson were also named First-Team All-ACC selections as those respective positions, as was guard/center Lance Robinson, defensive end Clev Lubin, cornerback Tayon Holloway and safety Koen Entringer. Louisville is tied with Miami for the most preseason First-Team All-ACC picks with six.

Linebackers Stanquan Clark and Antonio Watts were both named to the Second-Team, Richardson earned a second All-ACC nod on the Third-Team as a wide receiver, while defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy earned Fourth-Team honors. Louisville's 10 total preseason All-ACC picks is tied with Virginia Tech for the second-most, behind only Miami's 16.

Ever since stepping foot on Louisville's campus, Brown has been a home run threat every time he touches the ball. In just two years at the college level, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score. While he was hampered by a couple lower body injuries this past season, he still managed to run for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries in nine games and seven starts, while also catching 13 passes for 48 yards.

Richardson is coming off of an explosive 2025 season for Vanderbilt. Playing all 13 games and starting all but one, his 46 receptions were the third-most on the Commodores, while his 806 yards and seven touchdowns off of them both led the team. He also returned 17 kicks for 427 yards, and when you add in 11 rushes for 62 yards, he finished the 2025 season with 1.295 all-purpose yards.

Robinson is Louisville's top returning offensive lineman from last season. Starting all 13 games while playing 457 pass blocking snaps (and 817 snaps overall), he allowed just one sacks and 12 total quarterback pressures. Playing both guard positions and at right tackle last season, he was originally slated to be the starting center, but will likely begin the year at left tackle following Anwar O'Neal's injury in the spring.

Lubin is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he was one of the top defensive ends in all of college football. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher collected 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors in the process. According to Pro Football Focus, his 64 quarterback pressures was the most by a Louisville player in the PFF era, and was the sixth-most in all of the FBS.

Holloway was Louisville's top cornerback in 2025, and could be in line to become one of the best corners in the ACC this season. Starting all 13 games, he finished the year with 42 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Entringer was one of the best safeties in the Big Ten last season, as well as a captain for Iowa's vaunted defense. Starting all 13 games, Entringer finished with the third-most tackles on the Hawkeyes with 73 (43 solo), as well as 3.5 for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a result.

Clark had to miss the majority of the 2025 season due to an ankle injury suffered in week two against James Madison, only finishing with 19 tackles in five games. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker broke out as a sophomore the season before in 2024, logging 76 tackles (33 solo), 7.5 for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Watts has been a crucial component of Louisville's defense at the STAR position, and is coming off of his best season in college. While he only had 10 starts due to a late season knee injury, he logged 41 tackles (21 solo), 6.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, a team-best three interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He took home an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

Kennedy was a regular fixture on Purdue's defensive line this past season. Playing in all 12 games while making four starts, The 6-foot-2, 305-pound tackle collected 21 tackles (eight solo), three for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)