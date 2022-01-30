Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Commit Pierce Clarkson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their second commit in the Class of 2023, as Pierce Clarkson has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Pierce Clarkson's Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Film shows slightly longer frame than what you expect from a six-foot prospect. Relatively low amount of body fat, giving plenty of room to add muscle, although has well toned upper arms.

Athleticism: Clarkson has next-level short area maneuverability thanks to some high end foot speed for a quarterback. His overall agility (quick cuts, hip movement, etc.) is also is very impressive. Does very well at out-running would be tacklers, as he can run close to full speed at sharp angles and has a great open field stride. Arm strength and speed is well above average.

Instincts: He has an absolutely incredible feel for the pocket. Whether it's a clean pocket, there's a defender in his face or he's scrambling, he does an exceptional job navigating around it - all the while keeping his eyes down field at all times. Rarely settles for the first receiver, and goes through reads exceptionally fast.

Polish: Clarkson has a slightly unorthodox stance, bending his knees more so than normal, though it's not really a huge hinderance. Has pinpoint throwing accuracy, and hits his receiver in stride nearly everywhere on the field, especially on the run. His ability to scramble, quickly plant his back foot and deliver an accurate throw is very impressive.

Bottom Line: There's a very good reason why Clarkson is one of the top prospects in the entire class. He has everything you wan tout of a bluechip dual threat quarterback prospect: speed, agility, poise, patience, accuracy and strength. I'm high on 2022 Louisville signee Khalib Johnson, but even with a full year in the program, Clarkson very well could start as a freshman.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson: Leonard Ortiz - Orange County Register/SCNG)

