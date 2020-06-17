Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Players exceeding Louisville coaches' expectations in return

samdraut

Players for Louisville football have exceeded the coaching staff’s expectations as they return to campus as part of the phased plan to bring student-athletes back to the University of Louisville.

More than 40 players started voluntary workouts last week after arriving to campus June 1 while following precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said players participating in weightlifting and running have been doing great thus far.

“Guys are coming back in really good shape, that’s one of the things as coaches we worry about, what kind of shape the guys are going to be in,” Satterfield said. “They have done some great work on their own back home.”

Players participating in workouts undergo a series of questions each day as a screening practice for COVID-19 prior to entering athletic facilities.

An additional 30 players arrived this week to undergo physicals and screening so they can begin workouts. Satterfield estimated Louisville has just over 70 players on its roster back on campus.

In the third phase scheduled for July 7, an additional 30 players are expected to return to campus.

Along with players resuming offseason workouts, the coaching staff returned to their offices on Monday. Coaches aren’t allowed to have in-person interaction with players.

Meetings have been held via Zoom, which Satterfield expects to continue up until fall camp.

Although Louisville completed half of its spring practices before the University closed its campus in mid-March for the remainder of the spring semester, the time off has allowed players recovering from injury to get healthy.

Satterfield said the break has helped players recovering from injuries to rehab. As the staff formulated who would return at each phase, they considered the necessary rehab for recovering players needing treatment.

Satterfield expects the roster to be at full strength by August.

“If we had to play a game today, there are some that are still in question, but I think as we get to camp all those guys will be ready to go and 100%,” Satterfield said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from South Florida becomes the fourteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Georgia & former Boston College pledge becomes the thirteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson emerging as a leader for Louisville defense

Defensive back familiar with Bryan Brown's system heading into its second year

samdraut

Justin Lavey Wants His Louisville Legacy to be his Influence

While he wants to be known as a good player in his time at 3rd & Central, infielder Justin Lavey wants his positive influence to be his lasting legacy on the Louisville Baseball program.

Matthew McGavic

Going Undrafted Twice, Danny Oriente is Using That as Motivation

Danny Oriente had two opportunities to hear his name called on draft night while with Louisville Baseball, and no team was willing to take a shot on him. After signing a free agent contract, the chip on his shoulder couldn't be any bigger.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville moves into summer offseason

Dan McDonnell expects Luke Smith and Adam Elliot to return next season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Frederick Eaford

The three-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson Doesn't Regret Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

One of the first players to return to campus, Louisville CB Anthony Johnson has no reservations about choosing to come back for voluntary workouts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer

The four-star prospect from Virginia is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson engaging Louisville community with positive ideals

Defensive back leads a player-led protest in downtown Louisville

samdraut