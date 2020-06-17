Players exceeding Louisville coaches' expectations in return

Players for Louisville football have exceeded the coaching staff’s expectations as they return to campus as part of the phased plan to bring student-athletes back to the University of Louisville.

More than 40 players started voluntary workouts last week after arriving to campus June 1 while following precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said players participating in weightlifting and running have been doing great thus far.

“Guys are coming back in really good shape, that’s one of the things as coaches we worry about, what kind of shape the guys are going to be in,” Satterfield said. “They have done some great work on their own back home.”

Players participating in workouts undergo a series of questions each day as a screening practice for COVID-19 prior to entering athletic facilities.

An additional 30 players arrived this week to undergo physicals and screening so they can begin workouts. Satterfield estimated Louisville has just over 70 players on its roster back on campus.

In the third phase scheduled for July 7, an additional 30 players are expected to return to campus.

Along with players resuming offseason workouts, the coaching staff returned to their offices on Monday. Coaches aren’t allowed to have in-person interaction with players.

Meetings have been held via Zoom, which Satterfield expects to continue up until fall camp.

Although Louisville completed half of its spring practices before the University closed its campus in mid-March for the remainder of the spring semester, the time off has allowed players recovering from injury to get healthy.

Satterfield said the break has helped players recovering from injuries to rehab. As the staff formulated who would return at each phase, they considered the necessary rehab for recovering players needing treatment.

Satterfield expects the roster to be at full strength by August.

“If we had to play a game today, there are some that are still in question, but I think as we get to camp all those guys will be ready to go and 100%,” Satterfield said.