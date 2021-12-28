Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's matchup with Wake Forest:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to take a brief pause in team activities due to COVID, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, and are in line to host Wake Forest for the ACC home opener.

Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the Demon Deacons:

Smoke and Mirrors?

In year two under head coach Steve Forbes, the Demon Deacons are off to a really hot start. After going 6-16 last season, Wake Forest now sits at 11-1 heading into their matchup against Louisville. They're averaging 81.2 points per game and shooting 48.7 percent from the field - both of which rank in the top 30 in Division I.

However, those stats and that record might be a tad misleading. Out of Wake Forest's 12 games played so far this season, eight of them have been against team ranked outside the KenPom top 200, plus they required overtime to beat an Oregon State squad that barely places inside the top 150.

But their schedule hasn't been all cupcakes up to this point. While they did fall to LSU by 14 on a neutral floor, they also have a really impressive road win against Virginia Tech - who is easily a top five ACC team right now.

There is some sizzle to this steak, but we'll truly know who the Demon Deacons are once ACC play kicks off. As of right now, that strength of schedule sits at just 337th according to KenPom

The Alondes Williams Show

Louisville has faced some real playmakers so far this season. Twice they have faced players who lead their teams in points, rebounds and assists - NC State's Dereon Seabron and DePaul's Javon Liberty-Freeman - and it will be a third time when they square off with Wake Forest.

Not only does guard Alondes Williams fit that category for Wake Forest, but the Oklahoma transfer is arguably the most dynamic scorer Louisville will have faced up to this point in the year. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound two guard averages 21.0 points per game - scoring 30+ on three occasions - while also shooting 58.0 percent from the field anf 34.9 percent on three point attempts.

Oh and he also puts 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. No matter where he is on the floor, Williams can make a play. Forward Jake LaRavia (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 62.7 FG%) and guard Daivien Williamson (13.4 ppg, 38.7 3PT%) are players to also keep tabs on, but it's Williams who gets things going for the Deacs.

Third Time's The Charm

When Louisville takes to the court against Wake Forest, they will be attempting to buck a trend that has plagued the program since last season.

The Cardinals' game against the Demon Deacons will be their first matchup since having to pause all team-related activities due to COVID-19 last week. It's not their first time having to put a temporary halt to things due to the virus, as they also did it twice last season.

Unfortunately, their first games back from both those pauses didn't go well for the Cards. The first resulted in a 37-point beatdown at Wisconsin, and then a 45-point blowout at North Carolina.

Louisville will certainly be short of their full compliment of players when they take on Wake Forest, it's just a matter of who exactly they won't have available. For what it's worth, unlike the other two games fresh off COVID pauses, this game will be at home.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

